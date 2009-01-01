Home | News | General | Mixed reactions as Timi Dakolo accuses pastor of molesting his female church members

The Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) is no stranger to being in the news for controversial reasons, often times bordering on sexual abuse and molestation of female church members by the pastors of the church.

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, recently shook a huge table on social media after he shared some disturbing details about a popular church in Abuja.

In a series of post shared on his verified Instagram page, Dakolo, stylishly accused an Abuja pastor, which many people are saying is Pastor Biodun Fatoyibo, of molesting and sleeping with female church members.

The singer did not mention names but his fans seem to be convinced he is referring to Fatoyinbo of COZA. This conclusion was probably influenced by the caption of his post which reads: “Commonwealth ko zion ni...church is supposed to fix broken people and not crush people who show up in church needing God.”

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the disturbing allegations the singer leveled against the man of God assumed to be Pastor Fatoyinbo and his church, COZA.

Many people criticized the church and the pastor especially because this is not the first time such allegations are popping up.

See some comments below:

However, a few Twitter users were on the side of the pastor and the church. A lady identified as @Sby107 explained that Timi Dakolo is wrong for calling out the church because even Jesus had a thief among his 12 disciples.

She continued that the church is not a place for perfect people and the pastor should be left alone even if he is guilty of the allegations. According to her, he will get bored and fed up of his crimes then repent himself.

Another internet user, Kolawole, advised people to stop condemning the pastor because even if he has sinned, he will ask God for forgiveness.

See more comments below:

Nawa o.

Just recently, Legit.ng reported that a pastor was arrested for impregnating 20 of his church members.

According to the Enugu-based pastor, the holy spirit had commanded him to impregnate as many church members as possible.

Timothy Ngwu also said the Holy spirit had given him the mandate to impregnate these women in his ministry irrespective of their marital status.

