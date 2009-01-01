Home | News | General | Tottenham squad members fly out to Madrid ahead of Champions League final

- Harry Kane has made Spurs' squad for Champions League final

- The London side will take on Liverpool on Saturday, June 1, in Madrid

-Spurs booked a place in the finals after staging a dramatic comeback over Ajax

Mauricio Pochettino has included Harry Kane and Victor Wanyama in Tottenham's squad to face Liverpool in Champions League final on Saturday, June 1, in Madrid.

Tottenham jetted out to Spain on Wednesday, May 29, as they bid to win their very first European silverware.

The London club are now set to train at Real Madrid's Valdebebas training base on Thursday and Friday.

Pochettino was facing a major selection headache ahead of the clash owing to injuries that have plagued his squad members.

However, the availability of Kane and Wanyama is expected to bolster his midfield and attackline.

Wanyama had to be subbed off at halftime against Ajax with an injury and was facing a race against time to full fitness.

Tottenham's full travelling squad:

Hugo Lloris, Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose , Toby Alderweireld , Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez, Heung-Min Son, Harry Winks, Harry Kane, Erik Lamela, Victor Wanyama, Michel Vorm, Eric Dier, Kyle Walker-Peters, Moussa Sissoko, Fernando Llorente, Dele Alli, Juan Foyth, Paulo Gazzaniga, Christian Eriksen, Serge Aurier, Lucas Moura, Ben Davies, Alfie Whiteman, George Marsh, Oliver Skipp.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Harry Kane says he is ready to return to action in the Champions League final against Liverpool on June 1.

According to UK Sun report, the Three Lions captain, who has been missing from Spurs team has been sidelined with an ankle injury since a 1-0 win over Man City last April.

But the Tottenham's record goalscorer has declared he's good to go against Liverpool in Madrid.

"I could play if the Champions League final was today,” the 25-year-old was quoted as saying. Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino also hinted Kane could likely play a role in the final showdown at the club's media day.

