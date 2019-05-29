Home | News | General | Kiki Osinbajo makes her fans go green with envy at her father’s 2nd term inauguration as vice president (photos)

Daughter of vice president, Kiki Osinbajo has her fans drooling over her latest photos where she showed off her outfit for May 29, 2019 inauguration ceremony which held at Eagles Square, Abuja.

This will be the second time the vice president's daughter will be attending such glamorous event and just like the first, she showed up looking completely gorgeous to support her dad who was sworn in for his second term as the number two man in the country.

This time, Kiki chose to represent the country and showed up wearing green. She looked all shades of beautiful as she posed for the gram and boldly proclaimed her brilliant choice of colour for the special occasion.

Many fans instantly took to the comment section to shower her with beautiful words and hail her for being so stylish.

READ ALSO: Regina's father never married her mother so he has no right to demand bride price - Family source

See photos below:

Did you know? NAIJ.com (naija.ng) is now-> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better.

Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has appreciated his wife on social media. The politician explained that his wife, Dolapo, is his rock. Osinbajo added that he is looking forward to the next four years of service with Dolapo by his side.

PAY ATTENTION: Get your daily relationship tips and advice on Africa Love Aid group

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo casts his vote, boasts of APC victory on Legit TV:

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...