Home | News | General | R. Kelly charged with 11 fresh counts of s.e.x abuse
Kiki Osinbajo makes her fans go green with envy at her father’s 2nd term inauguration as vice president (photos)
I did not give any order to demolish monuments in Imo state – Ihedioha

R. Kelly charged with 11 fresh counts of s.e.x abuse



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Chicago prosecutors on Thursday filed 11 felony sex crime charges against R&B superstar R. Kelly, in what his lawyer said was a refiling of counts from an existing case.

Kelly is already facing 10 felony charges, filed in February, for the alleged abuse of four women.

The latest counts are refiled charges from an allegation from 10 years ago, and not a new case, Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg said.

“These are the same conduct, just charged differently, same alleged victim, same time frame, same facts,” Greenberg said on Twitter.

“It changes nothing,” Greenberg said.

Kelly is currently out on bail. He will appear in court June 6 on the new charges, US media reported.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office, which is prosecuting the case, did not immediately return a request for comment.

(AFP)

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 73 of 73