R. Kelly charged with 11 fresh counts of s.e.x abuse

Chicago prosecutors on Thursday filed 11 felony sex crime charges against R&B superstar R. Kelly, in what his lawyer said was a refiling of counts from an existing case.

Kelly is already facing 10 felony charges, filed in February, for the alleged abuse of four women.

The latest counts are refiled charges from an allegation from 10 years ago, and not a new case, Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg said.

“These are the same conduct, just charged differently, same alleged victim, same time frame, same facts,” Greenberg said on Twitter.

“It changes nothing,” Greenberg said.

Kelly is currently out on bail. He will appear in court June 6 on the new charges, US media reported.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s office, which is prosecuting the case, did not immediately return a request for comment.

(AFP)

