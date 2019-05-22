I did not give any order to demolish monuments in Imo state – Ihedioha

Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha has denied ordering the ongoing demolition of one of the Akachi towers, one of the monuments erected by his predecessor.

The demolition is coming barely 24 hours after Ihedioha assumed office.

Many Nigerians have condemned the action, stating the monument was constructed with public funds and should not be pulled down to spite the former administration.



Ihedioha was sworn-in as the sixth Executive governor of the state on Wednesday.

The Akachi tower, one of the many tourist attractions built by the former governor is being demolished as at the time of filling this report.

It was built on a reclaimed dumpsite that was abandoned by previous administrations.

The demolition exercise was supervised by soldiers who barred journalists from covering the exercise.

The Akachi monument was one of the structures commissioned by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo barely one week ago.

The monument, a massive tower with the symbol of a hand on the Zenith, representing the hand of God, sits on an expansive plot of land, reserved for religious purposes.

There are fears Ihedioha will also demolish other monuments in Owerri, the state capital, especially the famous statues.

But the governor denied ordering the demolition.

His Special Adviser, Steve Osuji, said the governor is not aware of the demolition of any structure and never gave such directive.

According to him the new governor is in the Government House trying to settle down in his office.

