VIDEO: Drama as Nigerian passengers cry out, plead blood of Jesus as Ooni of Ife boards plane

The video below shows the Ooni of Ife and one of his subjects boarding an Arik Airplane. The subject could be seen shaking some beads when silently making some incantations as the Ooni made for his seat.

Recently, the Ooni of Ife stated that whenever people search for information on Google, it is Ifa Oracle they are consulting.

He made this known during the press tour of the tourists sites within the ancient city ahead of the Tourism Innovation and Development Innovation Conference (TIDA) slated for April 24.

The theme of the forthcoming conference is:” Impact of Sustainable Tourism Development and Marketing of Tourism Destinations on Host Communities”.

Odu Ifa’ refers to the verses of the literary corpus that are usually consulted by people who believe in its efficacy before embarking on any project or activity.

It is also a West African religion and system of divination

Ogunwusi said that ‘Ifa’ as a form divination was all about sourcing for information and knowledge through traditional consultation.

The traditional ruler said that Google could be regarded as the modern way of sourcing for past information and what was likely to happen in the future too.

