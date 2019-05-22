New Imo governor, Ihedioha begins demolition of monuments, statues built by Okorocha

Barely 24 hours after assumption of office, Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha has commenced the demolition of monuments built by the immediate past governor, Rochas Okorocha as his first action as governor.

Ihedioha was sworn-in as the sixth Executive governor of the state on Wednesday.

The Akachi tower, one of the many tourist attractions built by the former governor is being demolished as at the time of filing this report.

It was built on a reclaimed dumpsite that was abandoned by previous administrations.

The demolition exercise was supervised by soldiers who barred journalists from covering the exercise.



The Akachi monument was one of the structures commissioned by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo barely one week ago.

The monument, a massive tower with the symbol of a hand on the Zenith, representing the hand of God, sits on an expansive plot of land, reserved for religious purposes.

There are fears that the new governor will also demolish other monuments in Owerri, the state capital, especially the famous statues.

