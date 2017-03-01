Home | News | General | Fayose mocks Okorocha as EFCC goes after former governor, wife
Fayose mocks Okorocha as EFCC goes after former governor, wife



Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on Thursday reacted to report alleging that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, picked up Okorocha, the immediate past governor of Imo State, and his wife, Nkechi.

Reports had emerged on Thursday that the anti-graft agency arrested Okorocha’s wife and sealed an apartment in Eastern Palm University, Ogboko area of the state.

However EFCC’s spokesman, Tony Orilade, refuted the claims, describing the report as “fake news”.

Orilade had said, ”Such report that Okorocha and wife have been arrested is fake news, disregard it.”

Reacting to the reported arrest, Fayose urged Okorocha to surrender himself to the anti-graft agency as he did.

In a tweet, Fayose wrote: “Just reading that Okorocha was arrested by EFCC. True or not, we knew this day will come.

“However, I welcome him to the EFCC Alumni and enjoin the commission not to look away from Amosun too.

While I encourage them to surrender themselves as I did, I welcome Mr Okorocha to the club.”

