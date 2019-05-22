BREAKING: Okorocha arrested by EFCC a day after handing over

The anti-graft agency stormed Ogboko where they also arrested his wife Nkechi Okorocha, as well as Gerald Okorocha and Okey Okorocha.

EFCC also sealed off his Eastern Palm University in Ogboko.

Rochas Okorocha yesterday handed over to his successor Emeka Ihedioha.

During the handover ceremony in Owerri yesterday, Okorocha stated that he doesn’t want anyone to fight him as he leaves office.



“I have not broken the law, I only bend to achieve results. I do things the other way and I get results. I remember in 2011 when darkness ravaged and people cannot go out for fear of being kidnapped but today Imo is a secured state.

“So I can say that I came, I saw and I conquered. I am not here to make speeches on my achievements. I encourage you to support the new government in power.

“The office of the governor is a seal covering people, it is like a mask covering me and if you remove that mask you will see the real Rochas that is bigger than the governor. Let those that are fighting stop as I leave the Government House today.”

