What the weather would look like across Nigeria on Friday – NiMet

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 3 minutes ago
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of rainfall and thunderstorm activities over most parts of the country on Friday.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook, on Thursday in Abuja, predicted cloudy morning over the central states with thunderstorms over Abuja, Kaduna, Yola, Jos, Bida and Minna axis.

It also predicted thunderstorms over Mambila Plateau, Lafia, Makurdi and Ibi axis later in the day with day and night temperatures of 28 to 36 and 19 to 24 degrees Celsius.

The agency predicted that northern states would experience partly cloudy to cloudy conditions and morning thunderstorms over Sokoto, Kano, Yelwa and Maiduguri with day and night temperatures of 31 to 39 and 22 to 26 degrees Celsius.

According to NiMet, Southern states will experience widespread morning thunderstorms over some parts and the high grounds of the region later in the day with day and night temperatures of 31 to 33 and 22 to 24 degrees Celsius.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms over most parts of the country with chances of continuous rain around the coastal cities within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

(NAN)

