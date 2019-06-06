Rich Nigerians buy court judgement in this country - Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan

Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday accused wealthy Nigerians of buying court judgments.

Lawan made the allegation during the confirmation of Justice Abaze Abubakar Sadiq as the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said the Judiciary should always be firm and ensure that justice is delivered without fear or favour in the interest of the people.

Sadiq was confirmed as President, Customary Court of Appeal, FCT following a motion by Lawan.

The Senate Leader moved that the Senate should suspend its rules to confirm the nominee.

It was described as the fasted confirmation hearing ever held by the Eight Senate.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided, read President Muhammadu Buhari’s letter nominating Sadiq for the position yesterday.

The Senate suspended its relevant rules to conduct the confirmation due to lack of time.

Lawan said: “This is a very clear demonstration of how the three tiers of government can work cordially and productively.

“We have by this action suspended our rules in the interest of the people of this country and the judiciary. So I believe that there is sense in trying at all the times ensure that we work in a cordial manner. We have given the judiciary something in the interest of the country.

“The judiciary you are expected by Nigerians to be firm, to be fair, to be committed to those ideals that the founding fathers of this country worked and died for; that is to make life better for every Nigerian.

“Ours is a society where people who have so much money buy judgements. I think that is not the type of society that we want.

“We want a society where those at the lowest line, the vulnerable, the disadvantaged, can go to court and get judgement because they deserve to get those judgements regardless of their socio economic status.

“So I want to pray for you and for all us that this nomination that we are going to confirm by the grace of God will be a blessing and an additional advantage to the judiciary and the people of this great country.”

Sadiq was not asked any question by senators.

The Senate adjourned plenary to June 6th, 2019 to hold its valedictory session.

The chamber was almost deserted as there were less than 20 senators in the chamber of 109 senators.

