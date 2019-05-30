'Be like me, surrender yourselves to EFCC' - Fayose to Okorocha, Amosun

Ex-governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has encouraged the immediate past governors of Ogun and Imo states, Ibikunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha, respectively, to surrender themselves to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Fayose did not state why he singled out the two ex-governors for the advice.

Fayose gave this advice in the wake of the rumours about the alleged arrest of Okorocha and his wife, Nkechi, by the anti-graft agency.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle @GovAyoFayose, Fayose noted that regardless of whether the Okorochas’ arrest was true or not, he knew that the day would come when EFCC would be going after the former governors.

He went on to welcome Okorocha to what he termed the “EFCC Alumni Club” and enjoined the government agency not to “look away from Amosun.”

His words, “Just reading that Okorocha was arrested by EFCC. True or not, we knew this day will come. However, I welcome him to the EFCC Alumni & enjoin the commission not to look away from Amosun too. While I encourage them to surrender themselves as I did, I welcome Mr Okorocha to the club.”

