Discover amazing facts about Bob Morley

It takes a lot of effort to remain relevant in the film and entertainment industry. The dynamics are ever-changing due to technological changes, high demands for unique content by the audience, and increasing creativity among the key players in the industry. Regardless of the changing dynamics, Bob Morley has remained consistent in his career and is one of the best actors in the world. His talent is indisputable, and he has the charm to keep his fans glued to the screen. His contribution to this industry cannot be overlooked!

Bob Morley is an actor from Australia who was born on 20th of December 1984 in Kyneton, Victoria. How old is Bob Morley? Today, Bob Morley age is 34 years, and his Zodiac sign is Sagittarius. At birth, his parents named him Robert Alfred Morley. His mother is of Filipino descent while his father was Australian-Irish. His father died when the actor was very young. Bob Morley ethnicity, therefore, is Australian-Irish-Filipino. His nationality is Australian, and he identifies as a Roman Catholic.

The 100 Bob Morley childhood and education

Bob is the youngest of four children in his family. He has two older sisters as well as an older brother. Morley and his siblings were brought up on a farm in Kyneton, Victoria. He reported that he was a cheeky and naughty child who never took things seriously. As he grew up on the country farm, he expressed a passion for drama. He studied it until year 11 in school when he was requested to stop studying it.

After graduating from year 12, Bob moved to Melbourne, Australia. He enrolled at the university to pursue a degree in engineering. A year into the degree course, Bob decided to quit and instead enrolled for a programme in Creative Arts at the La Trobe University. He hired an agent for himself.

Bob Morley height and other body measurements

Bob Morley The 100 is an attractive man with an athletic body build. How tall is Bob Morley? His height is 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm/1.78 m) while his weight is about 73 kg (161 lbs.) His chest measures 39 inches (99 cm), his biceps/arms measure 13 inches (33 cm) while his waist measures 32 inches (81 cm.) Bob has dark brown eyes, and his hair is black.

Career path

This handsome actor began his acting career while at the university. He starred in various university theatre productions, plays and films among them Tale From Vienna Woods and Falling to Perfect. His first film was Damian Scott’s low-budget horror movie known as Dead Harvest. He went on to appear in other films such as the Australian thriller Road Train in 2010 where he portrayed the character, Craig. Dean Francis directed this film. In the 2013 film Blinder, he featured as Nick. In 2014’s Lost in the White City, Bob starred as Avi.

Bob has also featured in different television shows. Between 2006 and 2008, he played Drew Curtis in the soap opera Home and Away. His excellent performance in the telenovela got him a nomination at the 2007 Logie Awards for the Most Popular New Male Talent. In 2007, he appeared as himself in the Australian celebrity singing contest It Takes Two. He was voted off the show after six weeks. In 2008, this talented actor starred as Tony Mochetti in the first season of The Strip by Nine Network. This action-drama show received low ratings and was discontinued after the first season.

The same year, he played the role of Brendan in Scorched by Nine Network. Unlike The Strip, Scorched was well-received, and his acting prowess earned him a nomination for the Bachelor of the Year Award by Cleo Magazine. In 2010, Bob appeared in the episode Paradise Lost as Sean in the show Sea Patrol. Between 2011 and 2013, he was Aidan Foster in Neighbours. From 2014 to date, he has been playing Bellamy Blake in The 100, a show that is filmed in Canada. In The 100, he and Chris Pappas, who plays James Mason make the first gay couple. In 2016, he featured as Than Quinn in Winners & Losers.

Bob’s gay character in The 100 is his most prominent role yet. Over the years, he has portrayed this character effortlessly and has been nominated for various awards. In 2015, he was nominated for the Choice TV Actor: Fantasy/Sci-Fi in the Teen Choice Awards. The following year, he was nominated for Choice TV: Chemistry alongside Eliza Taylor for the same awards. He got a third nomination in the Teen Choice Awards in 2017 for Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor. The same year, he was nominated and won the award of Alpha Male Madness 2017 by E! Online. He won the same award in 2018.

Net worth

From his television and film career, Bob has received pocket-fattening compensation packages. The actual amount of money that he earned from all his roles is a hidden secret that he is yet to disclose. His exact net worth is hard to establish. However, his net worth is estimated to be about $3 million.

Philanthropy

Bob is a philanthropist who engages in worthy causes. In September 2015, he sent out a tweet to all his Twitter fans requesting them to buy a shirt he had designed. The link in the tweet directed the fans to the buying page. All proceeds from the sale went to Beyond Blue, which is an Australian organisation that sensitises the public about mental health and provides support for people affected by mental illnesses.

In 2017, he did a similar thing where he designed a shirt for The JED Foundation that is involved in suicide prevention and the protection of emotional health. All the proceeds from this second shirt were channelled to the foundation’s projects.

Bob joined his fellow The 100 cast for the BC Children’s Hospital Benefit Soccer competition in September 2017. In the match that was held in Vancouver, Canada, Bob and other Hollywood celebrities hit the football pitch to support the charity. His fans set up the Bob Morley Fans Charity Project on YouCaring where they auction signed merchandise or make donations as a way of supporting his charity work. All the monies are then channelled to other charity organisations such as The JED Foundation, ACLU and the Brain and Behaviour Research Foundation.

Bob Morley dating life and marriage

Is Bob Morley gay? Many people ask this question because he executes his gay character in the television show The 100 perfectly. While he is gay on the screen, he is not in real life. In this show, Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley are co-stars who both come from Victoria, Australia. She plays the role of Clarke Griffin. Bob Morley and Eliza Taylor are not a couple both on and off the screen. Fans of the show have stated that they would wish to see the two as a couple either on or off the screen. The Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley relationship is not romantic. The two are very good friends who enjoy being in each other’s company.

In the past, Bob dated actress Jessica Tovey, but the couple broke up in 2008. There were speculations that he was dating Jane Gosden, but this relationship was never confirmed. Today, Arryn Zech is Bob Morley girlfriend. She is a writer, a photographer, a voice actress and a YouTube star. It is apparent that Bob Morley gay rumours are false. His sexual orientation is straight/heterosexual. The handsome actor is yet to get married.

Social media

Bob is not very active on social media. He does not have an official Facebook account or Instagram page. He, however, has a verified Twitter page where he keeps in touch with his fans. On this page, he has conducted philanthropy campaigns and is known as an advocate for mental wellness.

Bob Morley is a handsome and talented Australian-born actor who is best known for the gay character Bellamy Blake in the television show The 100. He has also featured in different films and other television programmes. His acting prowess is impressive and has earned him global viewership. In the future, his fans wish to see him starring in more shows and movies.

