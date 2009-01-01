Home | News | General | When did Lisa Bonet meet Jason Momoa? A timeline of the Hollywood love story

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are undoubtedly one of the most stable couples in Hollywood. They keep on showing off their love on red carpets and social media profiles. What are the secrets of their epic love story?

Long-time relationships always inspire. The love story of Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet began many years ago. However, over time, their love keeps on getting stronger. How did it all start? How much do you know about Lisa Bonet children?

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa love story

When you take a glance at Jason Momoa, the Game of Thrones star, you see a man who is the embodiment of strength and masculinity for millions of people around the world. Is it just a successful image for films? Perhaps, the only person who knows the answer is his beautiful wife, Lisa Bonet.

How did Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa meet?

Being the guest at “The Late Late Show with James Corden”in 2017, Jason Momoa mentioned that he always wanted to get acquainted with Lisa. He was about eight years old when he first saw her on a screen of his small TV. She played the role of Denise Huxtable in the sitcom “The Cosby Show.”

Jason Momoa Lisa Bonet story began in 2005. They accidentally met at a jazz club. A mutual friend was the one who got them acquainted.

The same evening, Jason managed to convince Lisa to give him a ride home. Then, the they shared Guinness (the actor’s favourite drink) and grits at the café nearby.

What was Lisa Bonet first impression about Jason Momoa?

Recalling their first meeting with Jason in the interview to “Porter Magazine”, the actress noted that she also felt that a new feeling overwhelmed her. It was love. Moreover, she felt particular reliability, generosity, a rare form of masculinity, and support from the man sitting beside her.

How long have Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa been married?

At present, the Hollywood couple lives a happy life in their house in Topanga, California. Jason Momoa Instagram is the best evidence of his love for Bonet. You can see thousands of pictures of Jason Momoa wife there. He cannot stop showing affection to his wife to the world, repeating that they are a “perfect fit.” Moreover, they keep on doing romantic surprises to each other, spend plenty of time together on different activities, work together within their property, and go shopping for antiques.

It is quite an interesting fact that the actors decided to tie the knot officially only after 12 years of a happy relationship. This secret event took place in October 2017.

How many children does the actor family have up to the present?

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa kids

Before Lisa met Jason, the actress was married to Lenny Kravitz. The couple gave birth to a child. The name of Lisa Bonet daughter is Zoë. Six years later, in 1993, the couple broke up.

At present, Zoë Kravitz is an actress. She lives with Jason Momoa children. Moreover, Lenny and Lisa Bonet husband are in perfect relationships. They celebrate holidays as one big family, exchange presents, make matching skull rings, and take photos together.

After faith brought Bonet and the Aquaman superhero together, the celebrity couple welcomed their first child in 2007. The name of their beautiful daughter is Lola Iolani Momoa.

The following year, the Hollywood duo gave birth to a baby boy. His name is Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa.

The actors spend a lot of time with their children playing outdoor games, camping, rock climbing, and fishing. You will be surprised to know that the family has no television at home.

As you see, popularity and wealth are not the keys to the bright future of this celebrity couple. The secret of Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa family happiness lies in trust, mutual respect, and the ability to give each other strength, be a soulmate, and stand for family and love.

