Breaking: Nigeria reach knockout rounds at ongoing FIFA U20 World Cup

- Nigeria vs Ukraine Group D clash at the ongoing FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland on Thursday, May 30, at Bielsko-Biala Stadium ended in 1-1 draw

- Danylo Sikan netted the opener for Ukraine after 30 minutes of football action

- Muhamed Tijani failed to convert Nigeria's first spot-kick before the break, but in the 51st minute he made amends to level scores from the spot

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles reached the knock-out rounds of the ongoing FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland as one of the four best third-placed teams after playing out a 1-1 draw with Ukraine on Thursday, May 30, at Bielsko-Biala Stadium.

The encounter saw both sides eager to claim all match points to guarantee a progress to the next round of the competition.

However, despite early exchanges of hostilities in favour of the Flying Eagles, Ukraine netted the opening goal of contest Danylo Sikan in the 30 minutes.

With a minute to the end of the first half, Nigeria were handed an opportunity to level scores from the penalty spot, but Muhamed Tijani failed to beat goalkeeper Andriy Lunin as the Europeans went into the break with a goal lead.

The Flying Eagles increased the tempo after the restart of the second half.

In the 51st minute, Nigeria needed the intervention of the VAR to spot a foul by Denys Popov to stop a goal-bound shot, with Tijani taking responsibility again to level scores from the spot.

Despite other goal scoring opportunities, the Flying Eagles were not able to add another goal, with the scoreboard reading Nigeria 1-1 Ukraine at the blast of the final whistle.

The performance on the night sees Nigeria finish on the third in Group D after three matches, while Ukraine and USA claimed the first and second position with 7 and 6 points respectively.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria vs Ukraine is set to take centre stage on Thursday, May 30, and ahead of the game, Nigeria’s Flying Eagles suffered a massive injury blow at the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland.

According to Goal.com report, the Flying Eagles will be without defender Valentine Ozornwafor alongside midfielder Jamil Muhammad, who have both been ruled out for the game, the latter ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

Ozornwafor reportedly failed to recover from a groin injury he cropped against the United States on Monday night, May 27.

