Football fans blast Nigeria's Flying Eagles despite qualifying for U20 Round of 16 as best losers

- Nigeria vs Ukraine clash saw Muhamed Tijani score from the spot kick to power Flying Eagles to the next stage of the competition

- Coach Paul Aigbogun's men progressed to the round of 16 as one of the best third-placed teams after the first round

Nigerians have blasted the Flying Eagles despite narrowly progressing through to the round of 16 at the ongoing FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland.

Nigeria qualified as one of the four best third-placed teams having gathered four points from three matches on group D table.

Coach Paul Aigbogun's men got their campaign off to a flying start with an impressive 4-0 win over Qatar, but failed to replicate form when they battle USA in the second match.

It however took Muhamed Tijani's second half spot kick to ensure they avoided crashing out at the preliminary stages of the championship.

Meanwhile, the Flying Eagles are yet to know which country they will be facing next in their quest to reach the quarterfinals.

And some supporters have taken to social media to express their displeasure towards the team as they head into the round of 16.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Flying Eagles reached the knock-out rounds of the ongoing FIFA U20 World Cup in Poland as one of the four best third-placed teams after playing out a 1-1 draw with Ukraine.

The encounter saw both sides eager to claim all match points to guarantee a progress to the next round of the competition.

However, despite early exchanges of hostilities in favour of the Flying Eagles, Ukraine netted the opening goal of contest Danylo Sikan in the 30 minutes.

