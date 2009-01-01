Home | News | General | I know who my father is - Actress Regina Daniels responds to man claiming to be her dad

Earlier on, Legit.ng reported the news of how a man claiming to be the father of Regina Daniels, recently spoke out. According to him, he is not in support of her wedding to the billionaire.

While the teen actress has managed to keep mum about many controversies surrounding her married to 59-year-old billionaire, Ned Nwoko, it appears she isn't letting this one slide so easily.

Shortly after he came on social media with the revelation, the soon-to-be married actress took to her social media to react to the story. In an Instastory post, she wrote: "Every D*ck and Harry claiming to be my father that is if I have one. Yo! I know who my father is!"

READ ALSO: Personal letter from the Editor-in-Chief of Legit.ng (former NAIJ.com)

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

According to the man claiming to be her father, Regina's full name is Regina daniel Ojeogwu. He also said that Regina's wedding to Ned Nwoko was her mother Rita's idea. He blamed her for fiddling with her daughter's life by giving her hand out in marriage.

Jude also hammered on the fact that Regina was not supposed to go through with the initiation ceremony as she was not a native of Olor but of Ogwashi Uku. The alleged father was upset that all his attempts to reach Ned has proven abortive.

READ ALSO: Photos of Regina Daniels introducing hubby to alleged ex-lover stir reactions

The actress who got recently married traditionally to her billionaire boo, has remained a hot topic on the internet.

Following the news of her marriage, New photos making the rounds on social media give a glimpse into the traditional ceremony of the couple that took place in Ogwashi-Olor, Delta state.

HELLO! NAIJ.com (naija.ng) upgrades to Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better.

Nigerians remember victims of mishaps across the country | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...