FG to adopt new strategy in tackling insecurity, says NSA

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—AGAINST the backdrop of Nigeria’s current security challenges, the Federal Government has hinted of its intention to adopt new strategy to arrest the situation.

Already, government has begun measures aimed at formulating a comprehensive 2019 National Security Strategy that will not only provide a veritable road map to navigate the complex and dynamic security environment but also cater for the needs of the people.

NSA Babagana-Monguno

National Security Adviser, NSA, Alhaji Babagana Monguno, who said these during the conduct of validation session on the draft National Security Strategy, organised by his office in Abuja, yesterday, said the new strategy would focus on addressing socio-economic concerns such as poverty, unemployment, corruption, security and the economy, which are key focal points of the current administration.

Monguno, who was represented by Director of Policy and Strategy, Office of the National Security Adviser, Aminu Lawal, noted that Nigeria’s first National Security Strategy was conceived in 2014 with the purpose of guiding, organising and harmonising the nation’s security policies and efforts.

He said: “Permit me to state that in line with the new notion of national security, which has the ‘people’ and not the ‘state’ as the focus, the strategy will place emphasis on human security to enhance the social well-being of the citizenry.

“Therefore, we need to address socio-economic concerns such as poverty and unemployment as well as corruption, security and the economy, which are key focal points of this administration.

“The ultimate aim will be to employ the instruments of national power in the most efficient and effective manner, to promote peace and prosperity in a secure and enabling environment.

“I am, however, aware that there are different perspectives on how a national security strategy should be crafted as well as what the contents should be.

“This may also vary from country to country and as such, we will continue to domesticate ours to suit the prevailing environment.”

According to him, the validation session on the draft National Security Strategy is to ensure that at the end of the day, a comprehensive 2019 National Security Strategy, that will provide a veritable road map to navigate the complex and dynamic security environment, will be formulated.

He said: “Understanding the process for developing and formulation is, therefore, critical to guard against it, describing in granular details, specific policies of Ministries Departments and Agencies in the document.

‘’To this end, I will ensure that there are series of workshops and sensitisation on the final product to the citizenry as it is a public document for all.”

While noting that the 2014 strategy provides a common framework on which the entire nation should focus its efforts, the NSA explained that it was formulated based on the need to defeat threats to Nigeria’s interests.

He noted further: “ The success of a nation is determined by the ability of its government to guide its affairs.

“We must thus continuously assess the current and future threat environment and develop appropriate resilience and capacity to mitigate these challenges.

“Such guidance comes in the form of planning for the future and review of the past, while managing issues of the present. For a nation to harness its potentials towards the attainment of its national interests, it would need to harness its means through ways that would enable it achieve its ends.

“The pursuit of national interests of a country depends on its ability to maintain its security. Nations develop security strategies to enable them protect their national interests, while positioning themselves favourably within their geostrategic environment.

“A National Security Strategy serves as a key framework for a country to meet the basic needs and security concerns of citizens and address external and internal threats to the country.

“Nigeria has contended with various security challenges, which include terrorism, kidnapping, militancy, small arms proliferation, armed banditry, pastoralists-farmers conflicts, among others.

‘’It must at the same time address the full range of potential cataclysmic events, including man-made natural disasters, due to their implications for national security.

“The security of Nigeria remains not just the primary concern of government. Nigeria like most nations, has a myriad of security challenges, some of which are peculiar to the country, while others are cross-border or even transnational in nature.

“Nigeria’s first National Security Strategy was conceived in 2014. The purpose is to guide, organize and harmonize the nation’s security policies and efforts.

“The strategy provides a common framework on which the entire nation should focus its efforts. It was formulated based on the need to defeat threats to Nigeria’s interests.

“In addition to focusing on the effectiveness of security providers, it incorporates several key issues as a way of ensuring their relevance, public legitimacy, ownership and sustainability, as well as facilitating their implementation, while improving the efficiency of how security is provided.

“These include human security, human rights, oversight and accountability, justice, gender, coordination, monitoring and communications.

“The National Security Strategy document is also designed to be subjected to a review after a 5-year period or as the contemporary environment dictates.

“Most of our contemporary threats identified in the 2014 document are still present with us although some of them have metamorphosed in various dimensions. This is coupled with the fast-developing cyberspace environment as well as advances in technology.’’

