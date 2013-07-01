Home | News | General | All-new A-Class leads Mercedes-Benz sales growth in four months

By Theodore Opara

MERCEDES-Benz delivered 181,936 cars in April (-5.5%) and a total of 742,809 in the first four months of the year (-5.6%). The ongoing sales success of the new A-Class resulted in worldwide growth for the compact cars in April (+6.0%). A contribution to this sales success came from the new A-Class Saloon, a further model complementing the compact-car entry into the world of premium saloon cars from Mercedes-Benz. Unit sales of SUVs were still dampened in April by the model changes. Mercedes-Benz Cars expects, especially for the new SUV models, increasing vehicle availability in the coming months and therefore additional growth opportunities in a highly competitive market environment. Since the beginning of the year, Mercedes-Benz has maintained its market leadership in the premium segment in Germany, UK, France, Switzerland, Sweden, Portugal, Poland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Australia and Canada.

“With the EQC sales launch on May 6, we have reached another milestone along the way to a new era at Mercedes-Benz: The EQC is the pioneer of our future Mercedes-Benz EQ vehicle portfolio,” said Britta Seeger, member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing and Sales. “We are delighted not only with the first fully electric SUV from Mercedes-Benz, but also with strong demand for our new premium SUVs: The new model year of the GLC and GLC Coupé, and also the new GLS, have been available for order since April, and together with the GLE and our new compact cars, will provide further momentum in the course of the year.”

Big beer brands struggle to tap into shifting consumer trends(Opens in a new browser tab)

In Europe, 71,263 cars with the three-pointed star were delivered last month (-4.8%). In Germany, the region’s core market, sales of 24,970 units in April were slightly below the high prior-year level (-1.3%). In the major markets of France and Russia, unit sales increased in both April and the first four months of the year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...