Lagos arraigns doctor-couple for negligence

By Innocent Anaba

The Lagos State Government, yesterday, arraigned the Medical Director of Excel Medical Centre Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, Dr Ejike Orji and his doctor wife, Ifeayinwa, before a Lagos High Court sitting in Igbosere on a three-count charge of causing grievous harm, recklessness and negligence.

When the case came up for hearing yesterday, the prosecutor, Babatunde Sunmonu, told Justice Adedayo Akintoye that he has a three-count charge against the defendants and prayed the court that the charge be read to the defendants so that they can take their plea.

Consequently, the trial judge granted his prayer and the charges were read to the defendants, who both pleaded not guilty.

Following their not guilty plea, the prosecutor asked the court for a trial date and that the accused be remanded in prison custody pending their trial.

However, counsel to the defendants, Mr. K.C Okho told the court that he has filed a bail application and that the prosecutor had been served, and appealed to the court to allow him move same.

After arguments on the bail application and the prosecution’s opposition, Justice Akintoye granted bail to the two accused in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties.

The judge further ordered that the sureties must be persons gainfully employed with evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The court also ordered that the residential as well as the office addresses of the sureties must be verified by the court’s Deputy Registrar, Administration and approval given by same.

While releasing the accused to their lawyer, Justice Akintoye gave the accused till June 3, to perfect their bail conditions else they would be remanded in prison custody.

Meanwhile, Justice Akintoye has adjourned the matter till June 3, for further direction.

In the three-count charge, the defendants, Dr Orji and his wife, were alleged to have on or about July 26, 2018 at Excel Medical Centre, Plot 458, Corporate Drive, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos, caused one Somtochukwu Ezi-Ashi (male) grievous harm by fixing a Plaster of Paris, POP, cast too tightly on his leg.

They were also alleged to have, at the same time and place within the Lagos judicial division, not being an orthopaedic specialists recklessly administered orthopaedic medical treatment to Somtochukwu Ezi-Ashi.

The offence committed is said to be contrary to section 251 (1) (c) of the criminal code chC17 Volume 3 Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Count three of the charges alleged that the defendants at their medical centre were negligent in administering treatment on Somtochukwu Ezi-Ashi, thereby causing him harm to his leg.

