Finalists emerge in Zenith Bank/Ikoyi Club Tennis tourney

The 2019 Ikoyi Club Tennis competition sponsored by Zenith Bank is gradually drawing to a close as decisive matches which took place on Wednesday night produced some finalists in various categories.
In the Men’s Singles A, Chairman of the tennis section Ikoyi Club 1938, Abimbola Okubena, put up a spirited effort but eventually lost to Nishant Abbi in the semifinal encounter. Abbi with that feat booked a place in the Singles A final and he will confront another impressive smasher, Kalada Kienka who defeated Ggenga Familoni 6/4, 7/5 to book a final place.
Kienka in an interview said he was ready to go all the way and win the title in Saturday’s final tie which promises to be highly explosive.
In the women’s cadre, Julie Allagenyi defeated Ego Mbagwu 6/0, 6/0 while Maryann Chuks edged out Chizoba Onuoha 6/4, 6/7, 10-8 in a highly tensed semifinal match also decided on Wednesday. Allagenyi and Chuks will now meet in the Ladies singles final on Saturday.
In the Men’s Singles B, Babatunde Olujobi defeated Hillary Eledu 6/0, 6/4 to book a semifinal slot along with Bola Ayorinde who defeated Lanre Oladimeji 7/5, 6/3 in a close encounter.
Emeka Azinge also earned a berth into the last four by beating Sesan Dada 7/5, 6/3 just as Sule Mustapha won his match against Femi George who scratched at 7/6.
