Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  2 hours 50 minutes ago
Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze has played down rumours linking him with a potential move to Liverpool this summer.

Samuel Chukwueze

The 19-year-old Nigerian has enjoyed an impressive debut campaign for the LaLiga club but has a €60m release clause to ward off any potential suitors.

The talented teenager joined Villarreal in 2017, despite being heavily linked to both Porto and Monaco, and has netted eight goals in total this season – having initially impressed for the club’s reserve side in 2017-18.

[READ ALSO] Klopp: Premier League near-miss is only Liverpool’s ‘first step’

His performances have seen him linked a summer move, with several outlets stating that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to replace Xherdan Shaqiri with the attacker.

But Chukwueze was playing coy on his future, as cited by Marca, “I am aware that there are several interested teams, but I am still a Villarreal player and there is nothing concrete.

“It’s good that I am linked to great clubs because that shows that hard work has its reward.

“I do not want to rush to go to another club. But if I ever had to leave, I should make sure I go to a club where I’m going to play.”

VANGUARD

