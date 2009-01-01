Champions League final: Tottenham , Liverpool chase biggest win of all

Among the rewards for the Champions League winners on Saturday will be silverware, status and history but the greatest prize awaiting Liverpool or Tottenham might be an end to the agonising wait.





Combined, it has been 18 years – seven for Liverpool, 11 for Tottenham – since either lifted a trophy, despite huge strides made in recent years under the much-praised Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino.





Klopp and Pochettino have been singled-out as two of Europe’s best coaches after crafting teams that reflect their personalities — Liverpool thrilling and fearless, Spurs brave and unrelenting.





And while scepticism has greeted the perfection of Manchester City’s star-studded squad in England, approval has also followed Liverpool and Tottenham’s nurturing of youngsters.





Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Winks came through the clubs’ youth systems while Andrew Robertson, Dele Alli and Kieran Trippier joined aged 24 or younger. All of them could start at the Wanda Metropolitano.





But any admiration still comes with an asterisk. Liverpool’s last trophy was in 2012, a League Cup that remains their only success since they won the FA Cup in 2006.





And Tottenham’s barren spell goes further back to the League Cup in 2008, which was their first trophy since winning the same competition in 1999.





Pochettino has tended to bristle at suggestions his team have a habit for coming close but failing to get over the line.





When asked in January if the club needed a trophy, he said: “I don’t agree with that, it’s good for the ego. But in reality the most important thing is to build a team that is always going to be in the top four.”





The expectations are higher at Liverpool, where Klopp’s vow to win something within four years of taking charge reaches its end-point this weekend.





“It didn’t happen yet,” said Klopp in April. “How long it will take I have no clue.”





Klopp’s also denied a personal need for silverware after having lost six cup finals in a row as coach, three of them with Liverpool.





“I don’t think that way at all,” he said earlier this month. “In football, if you want to win you have to accept that there are occasions when you also might lose.”

