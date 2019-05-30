Saraki loses international appointment as Ambassador-at-large





Nigeria’s Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has finally lost appointment as Ambassador-at-large of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) for not meeting up with the necessary protocols demanded of the office.





In a letter issued and signed by head of the Nigerian Office, Dr. Friday Sani which was made available in Abuja on Thursday, Dr Saraki was not forthcoming despite several meetings with officials of the International agency.





The letter further indicated that the lawmaker had been put on prior notice by the Nigerian Central Office and Africa of IHRC in which he was properly briefed, regretting that the withdrawal of nomination became necessary in line with the protocols of the agency.





Part of the letter reads: “In view of recent event towards perfection of the intended decoration and the overall interest of the organization in Africa and the world, we hereby withdraw your nomination as Ambassador-at-large.”

The letter added that the International Human Rights Commission’s World Secretary-General, Mr. Rafal Marcin Wasik has been informed of the development.





Recall that web reported last week that Dr. Bukola Saraki was on the verge of losing the international appointment as Ambassador-at-large.





To lead a diplomatic mission as Ambassador-at-large of the IHRC, Saraki would have to be officially decorated by the Secretary-General of the agency, a development that has been elusive since the appointment in March, 2019.









KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW