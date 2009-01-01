Home | News | General | The Lord has gone ahead of us, we cannot fail - Gov Okowa

Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has expressed confidence that the handwork of God will be felt in the state within the next four years and the beyond.

According to the governor, his administration recorded successes in its first tenure because God was in control.

Governor Okowa made the comment on Wednesday, May 29 at an interdenominational thanksgiving service christened, "Praise and Worship Service" organised as part of activities to celebrate his successful inauguration as governor of Delta state for a second term.

His words: “In the last four years, we have seen the hand of God in our dear state; all that we did were made possible by God; in everything, myself and my family have every reason to thank God and I can confidently say that we have seen the hands of God at work in our state.

“Whatever we have been able to achieve was by the grace of God. Today, we are clapping, dancing and singing His praises because of His goodness to us as a state and as a people.

“Going into the next four years, the Lord has gone ahead of us and following our Lord Jesus Christ, we cannot go wrong.”

The governor thanked traditional rulers in the state for their commitment to the work of God, reiterating, “I want to reassure you that as long as we continue to partner with God, it will be good for us and as far as we are gathered here today, He will make the life of every Deltan to be better; our Lord God knows what is good for us as a state and as a people and He will do it.”

He appealed to all Deltans to recognise God in their homes and in everything that they stating, “Jesus is Lord, Delta state will rise if we agree to honour our Lord and our God; work with us, partner with us and God will honour you.”

Earlier in his sermon, Bishop Simeon Okah stated, “anyone who build on God shall never fail; no one will leave this place without hope, God who kept you alive have something for you; there is no one, neither any government that has enough for everyone but, God who has so much will provide for you.

“The last tenure of Governor Okowa will be better than the first one; God will not dissappoint the state and I want to assure you of one thing my governor, God will give you more sound people, people who will share in your vision to work with you.

“I want to assure every Deltan that the future will be better and we should stand with the Governor to build a better state; in this remaining four years, the glory of God is upon this state (Delta) and he cannot fail.”

He called for prayers for the governor to succeed, emphasising, “this state in the next four years, will be one of the best states in the country.”

Renowned gospel artistes some indigenous gospel musicians performed at the event which was attended by former Governor James Ibori, former deputy governors of the state, Chief Benjamin Elue and Professor Amos Utuama (SAN), traditional rulers and Deltans from all walks of life.

Governor Okowa in an address he delivered after being administered oath of office on Wednesday, May 29 by the chief judge of the state, Justice Marshal Umukoro, had stated that the oath he took was for him to build a stronger state.

While scoring his administration high on human and material management, the governor stated that his government is laying the foundation for future generations in the state.

