4 reasons Liverpool clinch their 6th Champions League title at the expense of Tottenham

Tottenham and Liverpool will headline the 208-19 Champions League final slated for the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Both sides miraculously made their way into the finals during their comeback wins against Ajax and Barcelona respectively.

Now the stage is set for the two Premier League side to lock horn for the biggest showpiece in club football on Saturday, June 1.

Here are four reasons Liverpool will win their six Champions League title at the expense of Tottenham

1. They have the pedigree to become champions

It is no news that Liverpool are one of the most successful teams in the elite competition and are favourites to win the competition again since 2006.

Despite losing to Real Madrid in last season's final, Jurgen Klopp's side have never been in doubt in making a statement in the domestic and continental scene this season.

2. History favours the Reds

The Anfield giants have won five of their previous European Cup finals, having lost to AC Milan in the 2006-07 and Madrid in the 2017-18 in their last two finals.

But against Mauricio Pochettino's side, last season's experience may count for Liverpool's quest for a sixth title.

3. Quality of teams Liverpool have met enroute to the finals

Tottenham have been given the credit for beating a giant-killing side like Ajax, who knocked out Real Madrid and Juventus. But Spurs have only managed to beat a Man City side who have been struggling to go past an English side in the competition.

However, Liverpool's journey seemed over when they lost 0-3 to tournament favourites ,Barcelona despite being the better side at the Camp Nou. But scored four goals in the second leg which has been regarded as the biggest comeback in history.

4. Liverpool have better squad depth

Liverpool have been exceptional both in the Premier League and the Champions League losing just one match in the league.

They are arguably the best defensive team in Europe with Virgil Van Dijk leading the backline and are also blessed with the attacking trio of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Spurs on the hand have been not so outstanding but have got a few individual helping the team rise to the occasion.

