PENGASSAN president Francis Johnson is dead

Francis Johnson, president of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), is reported dead.

According to the reports by The Cable, Johnson died in the early hours of Friday, May 31. Okugbawa Lukman, general secretary of the union, was unavailable for comment as of the time this report was filed.

Lukman neither answered calls nor responded to the text message sent to him. Johnson was first elected president of the association in June 2014 and reelected for another term in 2017.

Recall that the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria urged President Buhari to appoint a substantive minister for the petroleum sector in his second term.

Francis Johnson, PENGASSAN President made the appeal while fielding questions from journalists in Lagos on the association’s National Executive Council held.

According to Johnson, separating both offices will allow for a more efficient and effective management of the oil and gas sector.

It will be recall that in the last four years, President Buhari had combined his position with that of petroleum minister, while Ibe Kachukwu, was appointed minister of state for petroleum.

