Home | News | General | Norway striker scores 9 goals in a single match for his country at U20 World Cup

- Erling Braut Haland netted nine goals for Norway in 12-0 win over Honduras

- The 18-year-old striker scored a hat-trick of hat-tricks at the ongoing U20 World Cup in Poland

- He now has the record for the most goals scored in a FIFA U-20 World Cup

Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haland was in superb form for his country Norway on Thursday, May 30, scoring nine goals in their 12-0 win over Honduras at the U20 World Cup.

The 18-year-old forward is the son of former Manchester City and Leeds' United star Alf-Inge Haland.

Erling Haland netted four goals in the first half before scoring another five goals in the second half for his country.

He now has the record for the most goals scored in a FIFA U-20 World Cup game thereby surpassing Adaílton who previously had the record.

Adailton scored six goals for Brazil vs South Korea at the 1997 FIFA Under 20 World Cup championship.

Manchester United, Juventus and Borussia Dortmund have all been linked with Haland in the past, and Ole Gunnar Solskjær coached the teenager when both men were still at Molde.

Meanwhile, Haland is yet to win a senior cap for Norway, and is therefore eligible to play for England as he was born in Leeds.

