New iPhone 11 could reportedly let people share their phones, music

Future iPhones from Apple could now let people to listen on the same device at once.

The company is working on a feature that allows devices to share their audio with two Bluetooh audio devices, Independent UK reports.

With the new development, users could now watch the same video from a single phone with individual headphones.

The new feature, for instance, would increase how people could multitask on their phone as they could perform to different audio functions at the same time.

The rumor of the update came from Mac Otakara, an Apple blog, which has had a sound history of predicting Apple new feature releases.

The new feature is already available on some Samsung phones. The new audio update uses Bluetooth 5 standard, which is already present in recent iPhones.

What that means is that there is a high possibility that the new feature could be coming soon on future iPhones.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Huawei Technologies Co has overtaken Apple Inc to get the number two spot in the smartphones market, and close to displacing Samsung as the number one.

Huawei has been having a steady growth over Apple Inc and Samsung with its much received high-end devices, especially in the Chinese market.

It should, however, be noted that the iPhone maker and Samsung also enjoyed a bit of market stabilisation after they had a disappointing outing during the holiday period.

Reports have it that despite the relative market stability that both Apple and Samsung had, Huawei should get to the second spot throughout the rest of the year 2019.

