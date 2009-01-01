Home | News | General | Lady accuses popular bishop of offering her N300k to sleep with and urinate on him (photo)

- A Nigerian lady identified as Goddess on Twitter has called out a popular Abuja pastor on the microblogging site

- Goddess revealed that one Bishop Emmanuel offered her the sum of N300k if she sleeps with him as well as urinate on his body during the act

- The lady added that she refused his offer and he asked if she might have friends who are interested

- Goddess also revealed that she eventually blocked his number

Recently on the Nigerian social media, pastors have been facing some heat after music star, Timi Dakolo, called out a famous Abuja church, Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) and its pastors.

In reaction to the news, many Nigerians shared their own experience on social media including a lady identified as Goddess on Twitter.

Goddess however called out a different church and a different pastor. According to her, a popular Abuja-based pastor identified as Bishop Emmanuel made advances at her.

She explained that it all started after meeting the supposed man of God on a plane. Goddess added that he requested for her number and she did not see anything wrong with giving out her contact details to a man of God. She said the bishop used to check up on her and she assumed it was innocent.

However, her opinion of him changed after he asked her to visit him. She asked why and he went straight to his point saying he liked her and wants to sleep with her. According to Goddess, the bishop added that he would even give her N300k if she also urinated on him because it was his fetish.

Goddess however declined the offer and he proceeded to asking her if she had any pretty friends who might be interested. She replied in the negative and blocked his number.

According to Goddess, the incident happened in 2014 and she now sees his posters all over Abuja. She continued that perhaps the man of God got ladies with bright futures to sleep with him so that his ministry will become known.

Nawa o. This is serious.

Just recently, Legit.ng reported that Nigerians on social media had mixed reactions at music star Timi Dakolo calling out Abuja-based COZA church and slamming its pastors.

In a series of post shared on his verified Instagram page, Dakolo, stylishly accused an Abuja pastor, which many people are saying is Pastor Biodun Fatoyibo, of molesting and sleeping with female church members.

Some Nigerians are of the opinion that the COZA pastors should be left alone and that if they are guilty, they will eventually get tired and repent by themselves. Others, however, feel that the allegations should be taken seriously and the pastors should be shamed.

