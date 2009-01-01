Home | News | General | Nigerian newspaper review for May 31: APC state chairmen differ over call for Oshiomhole's resignation

The main headlines of mainstream Nigerian newspapers of Friday, May 31, are focused on the call for Adams Oshiomhole's resignation as APC national chairman, House of Reps' opposition to President Muhammadu Buhari's ban on licensed gun, the amount of money spent on fuel subsidy in six years among others.

The Punch reports that seven state chapters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have kicked against the call by the party's deputy national chairman, Lawal Shuaibu, for the resignation of the national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

The chapters, which include Oyo, Osun, Akwa Ibom, Katsina, Osun, Enugu and Abia states, criticised the deputy national chairman for calling for Oshiomhole’s resignation.

Reacting to the call for Oshiomhole's resignation, Abia state chairman of the party, Donatus Nwankpa, said: “The party is not a ‘rudderless’ society. The party has a constitution and nobody has changed the constitution of the party. If for any reason there are issues arising, it must follow constitutional provision. So, as far as we are concerned, there is no cause for the removal of the national chairman. It is an expression of individual anger.”

However, the APC chairman in Imo state, Daniel Nwafor, supported the call for the national chairman's resignation.

He said: “I am in full support of the call for the resignation of Adams Oshiomhole as our national chairman. He has overstayed his welcome. Under his leadership, we have lost many seats and positions to the PDP.”

The Nation reports that a legal luminary, Professor Itse Sagay, has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara state to return to court and apply for a review of the verdict that voided the party's electoral victories in the state.

Reacting to the verdict, Sagay said: “The Zamfara and Rivers State judgments are a national tragedy. We should not allow our legal system to throw up such unimaginable injustice.

“This major judicial disenfranchisement of the Zamfara and Rivers electorate should be reversed. I advise the APC legal team to apply for a review of the two judgments.

“Their Lordships ought to be given an opportunity to reverse this unprecedented tragedy.

“The prefix ‘Justice’ preceding the names of Supreme Court and Court of Appeal judges is significant, for it prescribes what they stand for and what they represent: justice!”

The Guardian reports that the federal government has been urged to reverse its executive order restraining gun ownership.

The House made the resolution after it adopted a motion by a member, Nnenna Eledu-Ukeje.

According to the House, the decision strips citizens of their rights to life and self-defence amid growing attacks by bandits, kidnappers and other criminals.

Eledu-Ukeje said: “The House notes with concern the rising spate of insecurity in our country. It is worried that the insecurity, which was hitherto confined to the northeast and the north central states, has spread rapidly to the northwestern states and all other parts of the country.

“It is further concerned that there is an increased number of deaths resulting from terrorism, kidnapping, banditry and other violent crimes. It notes that in response to the local and international outcry and concern for Nigeria’s security situation, Mr. President signed an executive order to remove, revoke and banish all guns certificates and licences throughout the federation."

This Day on its part reports that the Senate disclosed that the federal government spent not less than N11 trillion on fuel subsidy in the last six years.

The disclosure was made on Thursday, May 31, by the chairman of Senate Committee on Petroleum (downstream), Senator Kabir Marafa.

The payment of N129,048,358,444.11 as final subsidy arrears payment to 67 oil marketing companies was also approved by the Senate.

Vanguard also reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has been asked by the House of Representatives to immediately rescind his decision to withdraw licensed guns from their owners.

The members of the House said withdrawing the guns would further expose law abiding Nigerians to danger, as they would be the target of “mindless criminals and bandits".

Insecurity agencies in the country were called upon to rather go after criminals perpetrating crimes with unlicensed guns.

