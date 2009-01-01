Home | News | General | End godfatherism, it is responsible for the many cases in court - Oyegun tells APC, others

- John Odigie-Oyegun wants the All Progressives Congress and other parties in the country to end godfatherism

- Oyegun, a former national chairman of the APC, claims godfathers have done more harm to political parties than their usefulness

- The politician calls for an end to insecurity while advising President Buhari to appoint competent hands

John Odigie-Oyegun, a former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has asked the party and other political organisations in the country to end the era of godfathers.

According to Oyegun, the reign of godfathers in political parties is responsible for lack of internal democracy in some cases and this, in turn, resulted in the many cases in court and at election tribunals.

In an interview with the New Telegraph, Oyegun said godfatherism has done major damage to parties in the country.

READ ALSO: APC should return to court on Zamfara, Rivers - Sagay

“I think the basic problem we have all over is the godfather thing. Internal democracy simply means that if 10 people want to vie for an office, so be it. Let the electorate decide.

“But when party leaders are the ones deciding who is fit or who is not fit, that becomes a problem. And when they start displacing persons with their friends and other undesirable inducement, that is totally unacceptable,” Oyegun said adding that the damage this does is that the belief of the electorate in due process is destroyed.

As a result, he said it becomes more difficult to accept the result of an election and many of these aggrieved people look in the direction of the courts.

“So, the damage is intense and I pray that our politicians will see the need for a proper internal democracy and allow due process and allow the people to thoroughly decide,” he added.

Oyegun also lamented the rising insecurity in the country saying it is no longer possible to under-look this challenge.

He commended Chief Olusegun Obasanjo for speaking out concerning the level of insecurity in the country

“Well, I respect him. Every nation needs a man like that just like the people’s SAN, Chief Gani Fawhemi and a lot of activists. What is happening is that because of his status, his experience, his background, what he says becomes infinitely weighty and cannot be ignored. It may be dramatized, but he is addressing an issue that is with us.

"I just told you that this issue of so-called Fulani herdsmen and the copy cats that have followed it has to be addressed.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“So, the issue has to be addressed. I wouldn’t give it the kind of Islamization tag that is given to it, but there is no question at all that it calls for worry because these people exist virtually in every state of the federation and, very soon, it would lead to unpleasantness in all over the country," he said.

Oyegun advised President Muhammadu Buhari to appoint very competent persons into his cabinet as he begins his second term.

Legit.ng earlier reports that Oyegun's position is coming less than a month after the governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, advised Lagosians on how to end godfatherism in the state’s politics.

El-Rufai gave the advice on Saturday, May 4, while responding to questions after delivering a lecture at an event in Lagos.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng. We have upgraded to serve you better.

2019 elections: Do you still trust INEC to conduct fair elections? - Nigerians speak| Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...