Godfatherism: I wasn’t referring to Tinubu - El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has insisted that his statement against godfatherism in Lagos was not directed at the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

The Kaduna governor had spoken at a programme in Lagos where he condemned godfatherism which many interpreted as an attack against Tinubu.

The Nation reports that El-Rufai while receiving 121 members-elect, who were on consultation tour of Northwest on Friday at the Government House chamber in Kaduna said the statement he made was a generic one.

He said since he made the statement, some persons have come to confess to him saying the APC national leader should be dealt with.

El-Rufai said: “That was not an attack on Asiwaju, it was a generic statement, but the whole thing took a media frenzy because to some people Asiwaju is a meal ticket.

“Let me tell you, because of that, some people started confessing to me that Asiwaju should be dealt with.

“They said Asiwaju wants to finish you, he has been abusing you, we should finish him by finishing his man, Femi Gbajabiamila.”

I told them that this is not about Asiwaju but President Buhari and I will fight it with the last drop my blood. I told them to change their mind.

“I went to Asiwaju and told him that we will do what we can to make this project a success”.

Legit.ng had reported that El-Rufai said that contrary to popular opinion, it was President Muhammadu Buhari who made the choice on Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker, not Tinubu.

The governor went on to say that Gbajabiamila was chosen based on his experience and industrious nature in legislative affairs.

