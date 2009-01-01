Home | News | General | Spanish club in trouble after celebrating promotion in bizarre circumstance

- Spanish football team celebrated promotion by inviting female dancers to perform in their dressing room

- The entertainers danced for the players

- Staff members were also offered lap dance

A disreputable Spanish club celebrated their promotion by employing female 'dancers' to entertain players in the dressing room during a wild party after soaking herself with champagne.

According to UK Sun report, the dancers, who proved they were current with happenings as they took to the dance floor in between giving the players lap dance.

Interestingly, Esportiu Llanca were promoted from Spain’s seventh division, also known as Catalonia’s third division courtesy of a 5-0 win over Atletic Bisbalenc on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Eden Hazard emerges Europa League best player of the week

The club's scribe privately employed a dancer to entertain squad members after the match.

The dancer disguised herself to gain entry into the dressing room.

And once inside she handed one of the staff a saucy lap dance.

In the video clip, squad members were seen chanting in the background, with the blonde lady dancing while wearing just a bra and underwear.

The dancer also found time to pour a bottle of champagne over herself.

Moments after the clip went viral via local papers, the club issued a release on Facebook, pleading to anyone offended by the shameless scenes.

The announcement added that the dancer was hired as “a gift made by one person" saying the club “in no way” played any role is employing her services.

Already, the club's scribe Francesc Romero despite tendering his own apology , has opted to leave the club.

PAY ATTENTION: Install Pitch Football App for FREE to get the latest football News & Scores

Speaking with local newspaper Diari de Girona, he assumed that the dressing room would be an “original” way to kick start the club’s celebrations, even as he stressed there were no minors at the scene.

"The atmosphere was very festive, nobody went too far. There was cava, laughter and joy, but [the dancer] made her spectacle calmly and when she finished, she dressed and left. Everything is normal."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arthur Melo, Barcelona midfielder, suffered losses on Wednesday night, May 1, after two armed housebreakers broke into his house and threatened his brother with a machete while he was away at Camp Nou.

According to UK Sun report, the incident took place during Barca’s 3-0 Champions League semi-final victory over the Reds, with the Brazilian midfielder on the bench.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Lionel Messi is a game changer and can destroy - Moses Simon | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...