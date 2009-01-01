Home | News | General | From DM to altar! Couple who met online tie the knot in beautiful wedding ceremony

Think photography and one of the top names that pops up in thought patterns of many is Ghanaian-American, Joshua Kissi, a creative power-mind and entrepreneur whose creative collection keeps dazzling.

One would think that for someone still mastering his craft, his work wouldn’t leave you mesmerized, but Josua Kissi extraordinary work would leave you awed. The Ghanaian-American creative-mind has impressive arts collection.

Much of his awesome pieces can be found on his Instagram handle, where he continues to receive recognition from people with an eye for arts. His works have attracted some attention, shooting his name into the trends.

READ ALSO: Personal letter from the Editor-in-Chief of Legit.ng (former NAIJ.com)

Not just that, his recent marriage to Ethiopian-American fiancée, Mekdes Sedkem, has also received some traction.

Raised in the Bronx, Kissi grew up with an affinity for the arts and picked up a camera at the age of seventeen.

READ ALSO: Actress Regina Daniels finally speaks about dad, says 'I know who my father is'

Despite the lack of exposure and inaccessibility to the creative industries, Kissi’s determination which birthed Street Etiquette, launched him into the spotlight.

Kissi’s second-biggest venture was a collaboration with business partner, Karen Okonkwo, which had them establish TONL - a culturally diverse stock imagery company aiming to change the narrative and current aesthetics of stock photography.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Meanwhile, the family of newly wed, Amarachi Sandra Olua, have been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of Amarachi barely two days after her traditional marriage.

Amarachi Sandra Olua who until her death, was a first class graduate of Sociology and a lecturer at the Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa was killed in a fatal accident along the Hawan-Kibo-Jos road.

HELLO! NAIJ.com (naija.ng) upgrades to Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better.

Can you marry from another tribe? | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...