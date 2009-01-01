Home | News | General | Chelsea reportedly reject bid from Spanish giants Real Madrid for Hazard

Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly rejected a bid from Spanish club Real Madrid for the summer transfer of Belgian football star Eden Hazard.

Real Madrid were reported to have agreed to pay massive sum of £115 million for them to sign Eden Hazard this summer.

But according to the latest report by UK Sun, the transfer of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid is now being delayed by the Blues' chiefs.

The report added that Chelsea rebuffed an offer from Real Madrid chiefs on Thursday, May 30, thereby cancelling Los Blancos' plan to unveil the Belgian.

Real Madrid are said to be planning to unveil Eden Hazard on Monday, June 3, at the Bernabeu, but the plan has now been put on hold.

"I think it’s a goodbye but in football you never know.

"My dream was to play in the Premier League and I did this for seven years in one of the biggest clubs in the world and now it’s maybe time for a new challenge,'' Eden Hazard explained.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Chelsea defender David Luiz is now of the opinion that youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi can replace Eden Hazard at Stamford Bridge.

This comes after Eden Hazard himself confirmed on Wednesday night, May 29, that he would leave Chelsea after scoring a brace against Arsenal in the Europa League final.

Eden Hazard is now expected to complete a mega move to Spanish giants Real Madrid this summer in which Chelsea will be looking for a replacement.

