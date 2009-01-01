Home | News | General | You are responsible for 96% of what APC is facing - APC group wants Oshiomhole’s resignation

Rivers Unity House (RUH), a good governance advocacy group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday, May 31, accused Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) of being responsible for 96% of the party's challenges.

The group endorsed calls for the resignation of Adams Oshiomhole.

Kingsley Wali, convener of RUH, announced the group’s endorsement of calls for the resignation of Oshiomhole in Port Harcourt during an interactive session with journalists.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quoted Wali, as saying: “It is a natural thing in politics that whenever there are losses, people have to be held accountable for those losses.

“There is need to identify the people who made it possible for the party to suffer any kind of loss.

“Just like if the party enjoys a decent measure of victory, it will obviously point out those who made it possible and then, compensate them for making it possible.

“So, those who are responsible for the body-blows APC received should be identified and made accountable so it discourages this kind of attitude."

Wali said he remains one person who has been consistent with the position that Adams Oshiomhole is 96% responsible for the problems APC had and that it boils down to nothing but somebody feeling that he knows everything and no other person is smarter than him.

“I think the reasonable thing to do is for APC as a party to ask Adams Oshiomole to vacate the seat.

“If we insist on understanding or characterising the next level slogan of APC, the kind of attitude that Adams Oshiomhole exhibited cannot be in tandem with the President’s vision on Nigeria," he said.

The group also commended Alhaji Lawan Shuaibu, the deputy national chairman of the APC, for the courage to tell Oshiomhole to resign.

“Of what is a party chairman who does not take any form of criticism; once even if it is one councillor in Karadamuda or Akassa, that says something about him, he replies in the same measure.

“I want to applaud the deputy national chairman (north), Alhaji Lawan Shuaibu, for what he said in the very elaborate letter he sent asking Oshiomole to vacate office," he said stressing that this points to the belief that the former is running a one-man show.

Wali noted that in other political climes, once you lead a party and the party failed to do well on an election, you have to go.

Legit.ng reported earlier how Adebayo Shittu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former cabinet member of President Muhammadu Buhari, supported the call for the resignation of Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the ruling party.

