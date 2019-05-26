Home | News | General | Tragedy as female lecturer dies in car accident two days after her traditional wedding
Tragedy as female lecturer dies in car accident two days after her traditional wedding



The family of newly wed, Amarachi Sandra Olua, have been thrown into mourning following the tragic death of Amarachi barely two days after her traditional marriage.

Amarachi Sandra Olua who until her death, was a first class graduate of Sociology and a lecturer at the Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa was killed in a fatal accident along the Hawan-Kibo-Jos road.

The accident, which occurred on May 28 claimed the lives of 6 others and occured two days after Amarachi had her traditional wedding which took place on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

The deceased, who finished her NYSC in March 2019, was returning from her hometown where she had her wedding, when the tragic incident occurred.

Some friends have taken to social media to mourn her death.

In similar news, a Nigerian lady has nothing but gratitude to God after she survived a ghastly car motor accident that left her with crutches, few days to her wedding.

Rather than postpone the wedding to a later date, the courageous bride didn't let the injury from the accident deter her but went ahead with both the traditional and white wedding ceremonies.

