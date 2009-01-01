Home | News | General | Lady who lost her innocence to church pastor reports case to Timi Dakolo

- Timi Dakolo recently called out Abuja-based COZA pastor and accused him of molesting his female church members

- Since the singer’s revealing post on social media, many ladies have been encouraged to share their own experience

- An unnamed lady explained to Dakolo that she lost her chastity to her pastor

Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, recently called out an Abuja-based pastor whom many have assumed to be Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of COZA.

This assumption was influenced by the singer’s caption which reads: “Commonwealth ko zion ni...church is supposed to fix broken people and not crush people who show up in church needing God.” Note that COZA stands for the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly.

Dakolo accused the pastor of molesting and assaulting his female church members and leaving many of them damaged in the process.

After the singer made his post on social media, he received knocks and praises alike. Some ladies also used the opportunity to share their own negative experiences with pastors.

In a private message sent to Timi, an unnamed lady claimed that she lost her chastity to her pastor. The lady added that she is still broken emotionally after the ordeal while the pastor is living happily and deceiving other people.

Dakolo however, made sure to encourage the lady as well as others who might have experienced a similar thing. See his post below:

Just recently, Legit.ng reported that on-air-personality, Daddy Freeze, has shown his support for Dakolo after he called out pastors.

Freeze urged the singer to ignore the threats and stand by the truth especially if it concerns innocent women.

