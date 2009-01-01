Home | News | General | Lady finds banned substance hidden inside slippers given to her by friend to deliver abroad (video)

A Nigerian lady has cried out to members of the internet community after a friend attempted to sabotage her plans to travel out of the country.

According to a Twitter user identified as Laila Ijeoma, the lady was given a pair of slippers by her friend to take on her trip abroad.

The twist in the story happened after she decided to run a thorough check on the item she was given, only to be left in a state of complete shock and surprise, after finding some banned substances that had been stuffed inside the slippers.

A video shared online showed the lady ripping the slippers into two to reveal the substance that was secretly hidden.

Watch the video below:

Some users on the platform reacted to the video with many expressing that the dangers of agreeing to help people deliver packages out of the country.

See tweets below:

A particularly user wondered how the woman never suspected fowl play, considering the fact that there was nothing special about the slippers.

See her tweet below:

