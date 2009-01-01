I’ve been vindicated, says Adeleke on appeal court judgement





Ademola Adeleke, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun, says he has been vindicated by the judgement of the appeal court.





In a judgement delivered on Thursday, the court set aside the ruling of a federal high court that nullified Adeleke’s candidacy over alleged falsification of his secondary school credentials submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).





Reacting to the judgment in a statement by Olawale Rasheed, his media aide, Adeleke expressed his happiness, saying “his image and credibility have been saved from the calculated smear campaign”.





He alleged that he was a victim of power mongers who wanted to tarnish his image.

“I am happy to read the judgement which confirmed and established the truth. I forged no certificate or testimonial,” he said.





“I fulfil the constitutional requirements to contest elections. I am a law abiding honest politician who is a victim of power mongers who think the way to retain the stolen mandate is to tarnish my image.





“I thank the judiciary for rescuing me and good people of Osun State. The goal of my detractors was to paint me in the worst of the image. Today, I am vindicated.”





INEC had announced Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the governorship election in Osun however, Adeleke and his party had filed an appeal at the state election petition tribunal and won.





In May, the appeal court dismissed the verdict of the tribunal which favoured Adeleke and declared Oyetola as the duly elected governor of the state.





Subsequently, Adeleke filed a notice of appeal at the supreme court over the verdict of the appellate court.





