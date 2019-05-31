Home | News | General | Sarri finally tells Chelsea he wants to leave Stamford Bridge

- Maurizio Sarri has revealed through his representative that he wants to leave Chelsea

- The 60-year-old was his first trophy as a manager following the Blues Europa league triumph

- Sarri has come under heavy criticisms from supporters of the London during the last campaign

Maurizio Sarri representative has told Chelsea that he wants to leave the club after having a meeting with club's chief in Italy, Sky Sports reports.

The Italian manager won his first trophy when his side defeated Arsenal in the Europa League final by 4-1 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

According to Sky Sports, the Italian gaffer's representative Fali Ramadani, a meeting held on behalf of his client and revealed Sarri does not want to remain at Stamford Bridge next season.

Sarri has come under heavy criticisms by supporters all through the season but is starting to win over fans after a Champion league finish and a Europa League trophy.

The 60-year-old has just one-year remaining on his current deal and Juve are willing to fork out the £5million required to pay off his contract.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Maurizio Sarri is looking to turn down a move to Juventus if Chelsea gives him assurances of what he wants next season.

According to The Times, the former Napoli manager is willing to remain at Stamford Bridge but insists the club must support his tactics and man-management style.

