Police arrest 6 persons with 2000 goods for doing 1 illegal business ahead of UCL final

Spanish police have nabbed six persons alongside 2,000 fake souvenirs ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final in Madrid.

According to UK Sun report, locals are eager to make huge profit from unsuspecting Liverpool and Tottenham fans, who are storming the Spanish capital in their numbers.

The security operatives are keen smashing gangs that deal on unauthorized sales of match tickets and merchandise with the two clubs assigned 16,000 seats each at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

At the last count, Tottenham have handed out life-time bans to three fans, who were trying to trade their match tickets online.

However, one major problem already identified, is the presence of fake tickets in large number being sold in and around the match venue.

A release from the police authorities disclosed that ticket racketeering is skyrocketing more than expected.

"Six people arrested and more than 2000 products intervened, all of them falsified and related to the Champions League final.

"It is the result of a joint intervention carried out with the @policia, @LFC and @SpursOfficial,” the statement read in part.

Meanwhile, three persons were arrested for selling tickets, less than one Kilometer away from the official box office.

At the time of their arrest, the supporters were found with 21 false tickets valued at about £3,000, with around 40,000 fans likely to miss out on the final match tickets.

Police have already deployed about 4,700 officers to help out crackdown any act of violence.

Drones are equally in use with shop owners afraid over reprisal attack on their property.

