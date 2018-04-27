Home | News | General | Just In: Appeal Court okays forfeiture of N1.4bn money linked to Saraki

The Court of Appeal in Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of N1.4 billion which was reportedly obtained from the Nigeria Governors’ Forum by Melrose General Services Ltd.

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) the money was obtained by the company under false preteens.

It was reported that the company which is linked to outgoing Senate president, Bukola Saraki, was earlier ordered by Federal High Court Lagos had on April 27, 2018 to forfeit the fun to the anti-graft agency.

Dissatisfied with the judgment, the company sought an appeal but it was dismissed by the superior court.

The statement reads:

Meanwhile, The EFCC will on Friday, May 31, charge to court a controversial official of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Philomina Chishe and five others over N35 million fraud.

Chishe was reported to have told the anti-graft agency that snake swallowed the money in question, The Nation reports.

The other suspects facing corruption charges are Samuel Umoru, Yakubu Jekada, Daniel Agbo, Priscilla Ogunsola, and Aliyu Yakubu.

