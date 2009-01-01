Home | News | General | World's most handsome man Idris Elba and his wife tour Tanzania for their global honeymoon (photos)

Countless Kenyan women, especially those in the popular Kilimani Mums Facebook group, died with envy when American actor Idris Elba walked down the aisle with the love of his life Sabrina Dhowre Elba in a secret wedding.

Many wished they were in Dhowre's shoes as the actor is undeniably world's most handsome man.

Well, it seems everyone moved on despite several photos of Idris and his wife seen online after their three-day long wedding.

No sooner had Kenyan ladies nursed their hearts properly than the hunky actor struck them yet again with a honeymoon extension in East Africa, yes East Africa.

It was learnt Idris and his hot Ethiopian wife are currently in Tanzania where they are enjoying part of their international, or should we say globe trotting honeymoon.

This was made public by Dhowre as she took to her Instagram account on Thursday, May 30, to share photos of them at Serengeti Game Park in Tanzania.

Legit.ng learnt the two lovebirds did not only enjoy the beautiful scenery at Serengeti and its animals but also got to learn more about ecotourism.

''Thank you to Beverly and Wesley at Grumetifuns for educating us on all the important work they do for the ecotourism in the Serengeti,'' she captioned one of their photos outside the park.

Idris and his model wife tied the knot in Morocco on Friday, April 26, after getting engaged in February 2018.

The two exchanged vows at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel, a small luxury facility with extensive gardens in the palm grove of Marrakesh, according to British's Vogue.

