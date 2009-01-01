Home | News | General | Yoruba comedian loses child, says 'the death of my baby is one pain that has refused to go away'

Yoruba comedian, Abidemi Hope Nathaniel, who recently lost her baby girl has taken to Instagram to lament the pain and depression that have accompanied her loss.

Reverend Sista as popularly called on Instagram published a series of grieving posts, recalling how life has been awful without her daughter. She also recounted how she was in total anguish on children's day.

She posted photos of her being pregnant and carrying the baby while she was alive with the caption:

You have never known any real pain until you have lost a baby..... The death of my baby is one pain that has refused to go away. I have cried, I have mourned and I have tried to pull myself together.

I thought I was a strong woman, I thought I was strong enough to pray myself out of this pain & depression but it has really eaten me up. Not even a loving & supportive husband, my beloved mother or my manager @tribemanglobal could help me get through this pain that is still coming back every time I see other female daughters run to their mother.

Dear Heavenly, I know you are up there in heaven praying for me. I just wish you could come back to me. Its been 3 months without you. Oh God, please heal my wounds, I am too young to be this broken..... #Reverendsista #healing #

Just recently, In what could be described as a tragic happening, a popular music star has passed away in a plane crash on his way to attend his lover’s birthday party.

The 28-year-old Brazilian musician, Gabriel Diniz, was involved in an auto-crash that claimed his life on Monday, May 27, while reportedly going to celebrate with his girlfriend, Karoline Calheiros.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

XXXTentacion is dead: What Really Happened To The Young Rapper | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...