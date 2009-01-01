Home | News | General | NECO to start using biometric machines for examination

- NECO will now use biometric machines during conduct of the examination

- This effectively scraps the use of scratch cards by the examination body

- Meanwhile, the 8,000 biometrics machine cost the council N500 million

In a bid to tackle the challenge of impersonation experienced in the conduct of its examinations, the National Examination Council (NECO) has procured 8,000 biometric machines and 20 Toyota Hilux Vans worth over N800 million.

Abubakar Gana, the acting registrar NECO, made the disclosure at the commissioning of the equipment in Minna on Friday.

READ ALSO: Godfatherism: I wasn’t referring to Tinubu - El-Rufai

Gana said the equipment were procured to enhance operations in the areas of logistics and overall security of its examination.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this procurement makes it the first time NECO is deploying biometrics for the conduct of its Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE).

In the past, NECO had been making use of scratch cards to register over 51,000 candidates for each of its examinations which had not enabled it curb malpractices.

According to Gana, the 8,000 biometrics machine cost the council N500 million while the 20 Toyota Hilux gulped N327,800,000.

Each of the vehicle cost N16,390,000 while a unit of the biometric capture machine was bought at N62,500.

Gana also noted that about N2 billion was generated through the sale of scratch cards to candidates and as such, returned same to the Treasury Single Account of the federal government.

“The last time the council bought vehicles was in 2013; we have also bought 8,000 units of biometric capture machines, which can verify the identity of candidates, as well as record attendance.

“In the last year, we were able to save money and seek approval from the board and Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP)

“ The essence of the biometric is to deal with impersonation to help sanitise the system thereby having quality standards.

“We have been able to utilise our scarce resources and save more to be able to procure the necessary equipment for our operations,” he said.

Dr Abubakar Saddiq, board chairman, NECO said that the procurement of the equipment was necessary as the council had in the past been borrowing vehicles to enable it run its examinations.

Saddiq noted that impersonation had become a major problem in the conduct of its examination, saying that with such procurement, monitoring of examinations will now be smooth.

Saddiq explained that the council’s ICT unit would be improved and effective for the conduct of any of its examination.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari reduced the cost of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board forms from 5,000 to N3,000.

The president also reduced the cost of National Examination Council forms from N11,350 to N9,850.

Nigerians express mixed feelings as JAMB reduces admission cut-off to 120 | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...