Premier League runners-up Liverpool have been predicted to emerge victorious in the final match of the 2018-19 Champions League title, according to a supercomputer prediction.

According to Liverpool Echo, tthe Reds are favourites to win Europe’s premier football showpiece against rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday, June 1 in an all-English final showdown.

A win for the Jurgen Klopp’s side in the Spanish capital, will see Liverpool claim their sixth Champions League and European Cup silverware, while Tottenham will continue their hunt for their first title next season.

The Reds are backed by a large percentage of football buffs, having garnered an amazing 97 points haul in the Premier League this campaign, finishing 26 points adrift of Tottenham after picking up six maximum points during two meetings in the domestic season.

A breakdown of the predictions, revealed that Liverpool are top favourites according to FiveThirtyEight 's supercomputer, using a variety of data to calculate the likely result of the match.

According to the computer’s findings, Liverpool supporters should not nurse any fears going into Saturday night's cracker as the Reds enjoy a massive 72% chance of winning, while Spurs' chances of a first European title ended up at 28%.

However, football matches are unpredictable and after seeing Liverpool’s previous five Champions League final victories ending with more than one goal, Saturday's tie is likely to be another dicey night in Madrid.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Spanish police have nabbed six persons alongside 2,000 fake souvenirs ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final in Madrid.

According to UK Sun report, locals are eager to make huge profit from unsuspecting Liverpool and Tottenham fans, who are storming the Spanish capital in their numbers.

The security operatives are keen smashing gangs that deal on unauthorized sales of match tickets and merchandise with the two clubs assigned 16,000 seats each at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

