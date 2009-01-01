Naira Marley to remain in prison till June 3rd

Nigerian singer, Afeez Fashola will remain in Ikoyi prison until Monday June 3rd. This is as a result of the inability of his management to confirm his bail conditions which they revealed they have perfected.

Recall that on Thursday May 30th, a judge granted him bail in the sum of N2 million with sureties who possess landed properties in Lagos.

The ‘Japa ‘ singer was arrested on his birthday, May 10th in Lagos.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) preferred 11 charges bordering on fraud against him, for alleged credit card fraud.



The musician effectively risks seven years in jail if found guilty in accordance with Section 33 (2) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015.

Some of the credit cards, according to the EFCC, bore the names- Nicole Louise Malyon, and Timea Fedorne Tatar.

The alleged crimes were in contravention of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act and the Cyber Crimes Act.

The charges read in part, “That you, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Raze (still at large), on or about the 11th day of December 2018, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, conspired amongst yourselves to use access card 42658840359191132 issued to persons other than you in a bid to obtain gain and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27(1)(b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 33(2) of the Same Act.

“That you, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and Raze (still at large), on or about the 10th day of May, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to defraud possessed counterfeit card 4921819410257431 issued to Timea FedorneTatar and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 33(9) of Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015.”

The controversial singer, who was detained on May 10, has repeatedly praised internet fraudsters, popularly called Yahoo boys, in his songs and on social media.







