Gbajabiamila turned into a Muslim for political reasons - Ohaneze Ndigbo

- The Ohaneze Ndigbo criticised President Buhari's attendance of the OIC meeting

- The socio-cultural group said the president owes the nation an explanation

- The group also accused Gbajabiamila of becoming a Muslim for political reasons

The Ohaneze Ndigbo has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for attending the Organisation of Islamic Countries meeting in Saudi Arabia after his swearing-in ceremony for a second term.

The apex Igbo group in a statement signed by its deputy national publicity secretary,said the president owed the nation an explanation.

The group also criticised the majority leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila for attending the lesser Hajj claiming he changed his religion from for political reasons.

Ohaneze said: “Why immediate attendance of Organisation of Islamic Countries, OIC, meeting in Saudi Arabia a day after his swearing in. Mr President Buhari owes Nigerians that explanation.’’

“This is a secular country and a leader that wants to be a mullah or fanatic is free to resign rather than plunge us into a religious crisis.”

“Femi Gbajabiamila, a born again Christian turned into Muslim for political reasons is dangerous to our democracy.

“Although people have a right to change their religion, the sudden change from a Christian to a Muslim and his umrah journey to Mecca just to be Speaker is a bad omen.

“Can we trust such a character who can change his faith for power sake?”

Legit.ng had reported that President Muhammadu Buhari will join about 53 world leaders in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the opening of the summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The summit, 14th in its series to be attended by all Heads of State and Governments of Member countries is to be presided over by the Saudi Monarch, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The president, who arrived Makkah on Thursday evening, May 30, via the royal terminal of King AbdulAziz International Airport Jeddah, was received by senior officials of the Government of Saudi Arabia led by the deputy governor of Mecca Province Prince Abdullah Bin Bandar Bin Abdulaziz.

